Police confirm 30 students kidnapped in school attack in Nigeria

Local police confirmed to Sputnik that 30 students were kidnapped after an armed group attacked a school in Nigerian Kaduna State early Friday.

“As there was an incident here, in Kaduna, 30 students were kidnapped, both male and female. We have intensified security in and around the area to possibly arrest the hoodlums,” Kaduna State police spokesman Mohammed Jalige told Sputnik.

According to Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, the security troops that had been deployed to the site were able to rescue 180 people, but 30 students were still reported as missing. Families of abducted students were notified.

The kidnapping comes several days after Kaduna State Internal Security Samuel Aruwan unveiled in a report that throughout 2020, more than 900 people were killed and nearly 2,000 were kidnapped across the state. Boko Haram, the militant group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), appears to have intensified its attacks and abductions of schoolchildren across the Western African nation over the past several months.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Boko Haram factions are thought to have thousands of fighters and they are still engaged in recruitment drives. Research has shown that people join for different reasons. These include protection for them and their families. The opportunity to get the women they desire, especially young men, averaging the human rights abuses suffered at the hands of security forces, financial indictments, brainwashing into thinking they are doing ‘God’s Work’, among others,” Malik Samuel, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, told Sputnik.

According to Samuel, the only way the Nigerian government can address this effectively is if it applies the UN regional strategy for the stabilization, recovery and resilience of the Boko Haram-affected areas of the Lake Chad Basin Region.

“The nine-pillars include political cooperation, security and human rights, disarmament, demobilization, rehabilitation, reinsertion, and reintegration of persons associated with Boko Haram and humanitarian assistance and social contract among others. However, external support is not enough to deal with a problem like Boko Haram,” the expert added.

The Boko Haram group has operated in north-east Nigeria and several other Western African nations, conducting numerous deadly attacks and abductions, since it initiated an Islamic insurgency in 2009.