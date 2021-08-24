Police constable accidentally shoots colleague during operation

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Ngong are investigating an incident in which a police officer reportedly by accident shot her colleague during a night operation.

According to a police report filed at the Ngong Police Station, the police officers who are attached to Gilgil Weighbridge Police Station were patrolling the Ngong-Suswa Road when the tragic incident occurred.

Corporal Fanuel Abongo was shot in the ribs by his colleague who has been identified as police constable Emmah Sopiato in a scuffle as they attempted to flag down a lorry ferrying sand which they suspected was overloaded.

The officers tried to stop the lorry but the driver adamantly refused to stop, prompting the police officers to engage the offending vehicle in a chase using a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin pickup.

On reaching Kimuka Trading Centre, the lorry driver stopped and attempted to reverse in an attempt to hit the pickup carrying the police officers. It is during this scuffle that police constable Emma Sopiato is said to have shot her colleague Fanuel who was sitting with her at the back seat, using an AK47 rifle.

Corporal Abongo was rushed to Ngong Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to medics, the bullet entered through the right ribs and exited from the left.

He was later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Constable Emmah Sopiato is currently in police custody as investigations into the tragic incident continue.