Police Constable, Caroline Kangogo, was finally buried today in a low-key ceremony at her parent’s home in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

There was no gun salute or uniformed police officers in attendance as family and friends eulogized her as a social and outgoing person.

Kangogo died on the 16th of this month from a single bullet wound, according to Government Pathologist, Johansen Oduor who made the revelation Tuesday afternoon after conducting a postmortem on the body of the police constable at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Friends and relatives paid glowing tribute to the late Kangogo despite her being the main suspect in two murders; that of a police officer in Nakuru and of a businessman in Juja.

Caroline allegedly shot herself dead in a bathroom at her parent’s home as she was being sought for killing two people including a police colleague in Nakuru and a businessman.

Elgeyo Marakwet County commander Patrick Lumumba confirmed that after a widespread search by the police, authorities received a call from her parents Friday morning confirming Kangogo had been found, but dead.

Circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery, given that it is still not clear at what time she arrived at her parent’s home neither is her exact state, amid allegations that she might have committed suicide.

She had one bullet wound on the front head.

“Not even the parents who were in the home about 30 meters from the bathroom heard the gunshot,” Lumumba said.

He said they had been searching for her and no one knew how she got to the home and entered the bathroom through a fence.

Lumumba said no one saw her enter the bathroom. Her mother, who was going to shower early in the morning, found the body and raised the alarm.

