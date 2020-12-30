Police Constable in custody over murder of civilian colleague

Police are holding Edgar Mokamba a police constable at Gigiri’s Nyari Police Patrol Base following the death of his civilian companion last evening.

According to the DCI the officer armed with an AK47 rifle, had been deployed as a station guard moments before he was joined by his regular friend who frequents the patrol base located in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

“A blast of shots was heard hours later where the officer in-charge base rushed to the scene only to find the lifeless body of the victim at the driver’s seat of his Toyota Probox,” The DCI said.

Mokamba who had been socially chewing miraa with the deceased the whole time was disarmed and arrested, having sprayed 10 rounds of ammunition in the blast.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Detectives have now launched investigations to establish the motive behind the killing.

This even as detectives gunned down two armed criminals Tuesday afternoon in Kayole.

The officers had been in pursuit of one Masood Kimani, after he snatched a firearm from a Police Officer who was on duty.

DCI officers recovered the stolen Police firearm a Ceska Pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber, from Masood while a Jericho Pistol from the second suspect identified as Dan