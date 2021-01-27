Police corner man suspected of killing and setting ex-girlfriend ablaze

Police in Kayole have cornered a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Njiru last week.

The suspect is said to have tied her ex-girlfriend inside her house before setting her a blaze.

According to the DCI, the suspect, who has been on the run since the Friday incident has locked himself up at a house on the fifth floor of an apartment in Kayole, in Nairobi County.

“Detectives have cornered the man believed to have murdered his ex girlfriend in Njiru, by tying her up inside her house and setting it on fire,” said the DCI.

The suspect is currently at a balcony, threatening to commit suicide.

DCI detectives are at the scene pleading with him not to take his life on account of his actions.

More to follow…