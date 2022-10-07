Police destroy over 20 cartons of illegal liquor in Kajiado

More than 20 cartons of illegal second generation liquor have been destroyed in Kajiado North Sub-county.

Police officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public confiscated the alcohol which was being supplied to liquor outlets in Ole-Kasasi area of Ongata Rongai.

Police have launched a manhunt for the proprietors who managed to escape during the crackdown.

Kajiado North Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Mwangi observed that the sale of illegal liquor in the area has increased hence the need for continuous crackdowns on brewers and sellers.

Mwangi sent a stern warning to unscrupulous traders selling the dangerous liquor in the area targeting youths and promised a continuous crackdown on illicit brew and unlawful second generation liquor.

“We are on high alert over the sneaking back of the second generation into the market. We have already profiled some rogue dealers involved in illegal business and we will ensure we bring them to book. We cannot afford to see people making a kill by selling cheap killer liquor,” Mwangi stated

The liquor is dangerous. Once these dealers get a market, they further compromise the quality of the liquor leaving the health and lives of the desperate consumers hanging on the balance,” he added

Members of the public have also called upon security organs to step up the fight against illicit brew saying the substance has led to the destruction of many youths in the area.