Police exhume UK tourist linked to Kenyan cult

Police in Kenya will on Wednesday exhume the body of a British tourist who died two years ago to establish details about her death.

Ms Luftunisa Kwandwalla, 44, from Leicester in the UK died in August 2020 at the house of a controversial cult leader in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa.

Her initial cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, but her family claims she was murdered and her body buried quickly to conceal evidence.

Earlier this month, a Kenyan court granted the family orders to have an autopsy done to see if she was killed.

The body will be exhumed on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of some of her family members and an autopsy carried out later in the day.

Ms Kwandwalla arrived in Kenya from the UK in August 2019 to visit members of her husband’s family. She was due to return to the UK several months later, but a coronavirus lockdown prevented her from going back home in Leicester.

It is during that time that her family says she unknowingly joined a controversial cult in the coastal city.

The family claims that she was later murdered at the home of a reclusive Muslim preacher accused of running a secret sect.