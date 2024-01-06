Police FC end winless run with win against Kakamega Homeboyz

Kenya Police FC won their first match in three games after defeating Kakamega Homeboyz 3-0 in Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Police Sacco Stadium, Nairobi.

Prior to the encounter Kenya Police had failed to collect maximum points since defeating Muranga Seal on December 12th, 2023. They went on to draw one and lose two successive fixtures.

For Kakamega Homeboyz the defeat further dents their title ambitions falling 10 points off the leader’s pace. It was their third loss in a row.

Musa Mohammed headed home a Kenneth Muguna taken free kick from 18 yards to give the Police the lead after 2 minutes into the game.

Kenneth Muguna doubled the lead by tapping home after Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo parried the cross after 51 minutes.

Tito Okello sealed the victory for Police four minutes later with a headed finish inside the box.

The win moves Police to 8th position with 24 points while Kakamega Homeboyz is now placed 6th with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia opened a seven-point lead at the top of the standings after beating Posta Rangers by a solitary goal at Machakos Stadium.

The lone goal was scored by Kennedy Onyango six minutes to the interval. The win takes Kogallo to 7 points ahead of second-placed Rangers with 30 points.

FKF PL RESULTS

Saturday, January 6th 2024

Police 3-0 KK Homeboyz

Bandari 1-0 Nzoia Sugar

Nairobi City Stars 3-0 Talanta

Gor Mahia 1-0 Posta Rangers

Shabana 0-1 Muhoroni Youth

FIXTURES

Sunday, January 7th 2024

Kariobangi Sharks Vs Muranga Seal

AFC Leopards Vs Ulinzi Stars

Sofapaka Vs Bidco United

KCB Vs Tusker Fc