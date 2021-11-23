Police foil robbery attempt at Equity Bank, Kisumu

Police officers in Kisumu Tuesday foiled a robbery attempt at Equity Bank, Angawa branch.

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Karanja Muiruri said the criminals gained entry into the bank premises at around 11:30 am when one of the suspects lobbed tear gas canisters at the police causing panic and commotion inside the bank.

According to Muiruri, one of the suspected criminals dished out a note to one of the bank tellers demanding Ksh100,000 which heightened tension among the bank employees and customers in the banking hall.

The police officers on duty sealed off the premises and called for reinforcement. Heavy shooting was reported during the police operation.

The police boss said investigating officers would be relying largely on the CCTV footage to unearth the identity of three of the culprits who up to now have not been positively identified. The fourth suspect was however arrested.

“All customers have been safely evacuated and will undergo screening as investigations, which will include extraction of CCTV footage from the facility, is heightened to rule out involvement in the foiled robbery. Several suspects are in custody assisting with investigations’ said the National Police Service on Twitter.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika said a comprehensive report would be issued in the next 24 hours adding that witness statements will be used to track down the suspects.

In 2015, the same bank experienced an unsuccessful robbery and it is perceived that its location in the Central Business District renders it easily accessible to criminals.