Police following lead in search for 4 men who went missing in Kitengela

Security apparatus investigating the mysterious disappearance of four male adults last seen at a club in Kitengela, Kajiado County are following a lead by an anonymous caller who claims the missing persons are dead.
Elijah Obuong aged 35, Benjamin Amache Imbai -30, Brian Oduor -36 and Jack Ochieng-37, went missing on 19th April.
According to the family, the four are known to be good friends and frequently meet.
The family told the police in Kitengela that their kin had no perceived enemies with no criminal record.
Their vehicle, a Toyota Mark X was recovered the following day, about 500 meters from the club where the four were reportedly seen last.
The vehicle’s front number plate was missing. The vehicle has since been towed at Kitengela police station.
Monica Wanjiru Mugo wife of Ochieng, says her husband left their home at Dornhom phase eight at 7am and said he was going to meet his friend Oduor in town.Wanjiru says they later spoke at 8:41am and the husband sent her sh200 via Mpesa. She again sent him a reverse call at around noon where Ochieng promised to call back but he did not and thereafter as from 4pm his phone went off.
She says her husband used to work with Mighty tours before being laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He turned his personal car into a car hire business before the same Mazda vehicle was repossessed due to its outstanding loan weeks before he went missing.
Oduor a father of two wife Catherine Atieno who lives at Embakasi said his husband left in the company of Ochieng and Benjamin at 8am on the fateful day.
Atieno said Oduor was to come back in the afternoon to take her for a clinic review but by then his phone was off.
She says the husband engaged in selling car spare parts and car hire business.
Obung a father of one who lives in Nasra Garden Kayole area mother a resident of Kitengela Caroline Obuong said her son has never had any criminal record and his disappearance has left his family shocked.
Amache’s brother Elvis Imbai said his brother had notified him that he was scheduled to meet his brother the day he went missing and the evening they were to meet he was unreachable.
He says his brother had notified him of his whereabouts in Kitengela and when he saw pictures circulating on social media and positively identified his brother he reported the matter to Kitengela police station.
He said the brother, a father of one, engaged in a car hire business and lived at Everest estate Athi-river.
After Amache reported the matter to Kitengela police station it is said detectives followed leads by an anonymous caller only identified as Ericko who said where the vehicle was.
Detectives are following leads of the CCTV camera of the facility which the four are reported to have last been seen.
Isinya Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Jeremiah Ndubai says investigations into the matter are underway and detectives are working on crucial leads to unravel the mysterious disappearance of the four.