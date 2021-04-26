Police following lead in search for 4 men who went missing in Kitengela

Security apparatus investigating the mysterious disappearance of four male adults last seen at a club in Kitengela, Kajiado County are following a lead by an anonymous caller who claims the missing persons are dead.

Elijah Obuong aged 35, Benjamin Amache Imbai -30, Brian Oduor -36 and Jack Ochieng-37, went missing on 19th April.

According to the family, the four are known to be good friends and frequently meet.

The family told the police in Kitengela that their kin had no perceived enemies with no criminal record.

Their vehicle, a Toyota Mark X was recovered the following day, about 500 meters from the club where the four were reportedly seen last.

The vehicle’s front number plate was missing. The vehicle has since been towed at Kitengela police station.

Monica Wanjiru Mugo wife of Ochieng, says her husband left their home at Dornhom phase eight at 7am and said he was going to meet his friend Oduor in town.Wanjiru says they later spoke at 8:41am and the husband sent her sh200 via Mpesa. She again sent him a reverse call at around noon where Ochieng promised to call back but he did not and thereafter as from 4pm his phone went off.