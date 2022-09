Police officers from Ndeiya Sub County in Limuru Constituency Kiambu County are investigating an incident where a middle aged man was allegedly shot dead outside his gate in Ng’amba village. Confirming the incident Ndeiya Sub-County Police Commander said Daniel Muchiri aged 40 was confronted by two men seen on the CCTV footage of his gate at around 1 am on Wednesday and allegedly shot three times before they escaped using a waiting vehicle.

