Police hunt down suspects of robbery and rape in Vihiga County

Two female college students are nursing injuries sustained from assault and rape at a local hospital after their house was broken into by two robbers.

The incident happened in Kamgoi Village of Shaviringa within Hamisi Sub-County dead in the night where the girls were threatened with pangas and knives in case they caused any alarm.

According to the report made by the girls on Thursday at Vihiga police station at 6AM, the robbers made away with the victims’ mobile phones and forced them into a nearby forest where they committed the heinous act.

Police are following crucial leads to hunt down the two suspects