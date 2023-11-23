Home NEWS County News Police hunt down suspects of robbery and rape in Vihiga County

Police hunt down suspects of robbery and rape in Vihiga County

By
Sally Namuye
-
Channel 1

Two female college students are nursing injuries sustained from assault and rape at a local hospital after their house was broken into by two robbers.

The incident happened in Kamgoi Village of Shaviringa within Hamisi Sub-County dead in the night where the girls were threatened with pangas and knives in case they caused any alarm.

Channel 1

According to the report made by the girls on Thursday at Vihiga police station at 6AM, the robbers made away with the victims’ mobile phones and forced them into a nearby forest where they committed the heinous act.

Police are following crucial leads to hunt down the two suspects

Sally Namuye
+ posts
kiico

