Police hunt for missing ex-terror convict Elgiva Bwire

Police have launched a manhunt on five armed suspects believed to be terrorized and on a mission to carry out attacks in the country. The police have placed a bounty of 10 million shillings each on Elgiva Bwire Oliacha, Trevor Ndwiga , Barigi Abdikadir, Salim Rashid and Mohamed Abubakar wanted for criminal related activities in Kenya. Kenyans with information on the five have been urged to notify the police with immediate effect. It is keen to note that Elgiva Bwire who was alleged to have been kidnapped with his lawyer Prof. Hassan Nadwa is still missing after the lawyer surfaced in Mwingi on Monday.

