Police IG: Avoid congestion in police cells to curb COVID-19 spread

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has directed station commanders to ensure cells aren’t congested to protect Kenyans from COVID-19.

Mutyambai said Police officers must also continue observing the laid down rules by the ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus, pointing out that a few officers have contracted the virus and some succumbed from the same.

He said the virus continue to pose a huge challenge to front line workers, police officers included but lauded their ability to adapt quickly to the challenges.

The IG has also urged police officers to continue with their jobs without fear or favour directing them to act firmly, decisively as they execute their duties but within the parameters set by the law.

“We have in the recent past experienced cases of attacks on police officers on duty by members of the public who are either challenging the rule of law or simply expressing self-conceited acts of arrogance. Their modus operandi is to upload such videos on social media platforms to ridicule the NPS and subject innocent police officers to the unforgiving court of public opinion.”

Mutyambai also called on Kenyans to remain vigilant as the year ends saying terrorism remains a major concern in the country.

He reiterated the needs for Kenyans to observe traffic rules and regulations to reduce cases of road carnage.

The Inspector General challenged police officers to be relentless in the fight against corruption saying, “Your individual decision to give a faithful service to the public as per your oath of service must be upheld at all times. Our actions must therefore demonstrate respect for the people and honour for the offices we occupy.”

He recognized gallant officers lost in the line of duty, saying their commitment in serving the Country and risking their lives for a better future can’t be gainsaid.