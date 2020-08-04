Nairobi County will be the first beneficiary of the newly launched digital OB a technology that will ensure all reported entries are permanent records that cannot be edited.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai says nearly 10,000 tablets will be distributed to officers to enable citizens make reports in the field.

“Our launched #DigitalOB will first focus on Nairobi before being rolled out nationwide,” He said.

The digital occurrence book (OB) will make reporting of cases easy as well as ensure records are just a button away.

During the lunch on Monday, Mutyambai said the initiative has been one of his flagship projects and will go a long way in ensuring better, more efficient management of reported cases right from police stations.

The move will see all OB incidents managed digitally in Nairobi, before the same is rolled out to other parts of the country.

This will help officers to manage and address some of the reported issues in real-time.

Police have already migrated all their personnel records to a digital platform and the digitisation of the OB is yet another effort to fully digitize the service.

“Kenyans now do not need to reach the police station for booking but can be done in the field and reported at the station for quick action,” said Mutyambai.

Adding that, “210 desktop installed in police stations, 10, 181 iPads have been issued to police officers in Nairobi.”

Speaking at the same function, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i referred to the old occurrence book as “the file” noting that citizens will no longer suffer because of that since there will be no missing of files.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru assured citizens of data security in the newly launched digital occurrence book.