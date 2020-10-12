Police IG: We will not condone violence in public gatherings

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says the National police service will only authorize public gatherings after ascertaining there is no risk of violence.

Responding to concerns from Kenyans on his social media page during his weekly engagement with the public under the #EngageTheIG, Mutyambai said he had taken note of complaints about selective application of enforcing the law on public gatherings.

“Should we establish any possible risk, then authorization is declined for safety of the public & the properties around the said area. There are groups that have not attracted any form of violence while others have attracted violence, hence varied authorizations,” He said.

The IG also reminded Kenyans that there will be random drunk-driving checks because of the rising cases of fatal road accidents related to drunk-driving.

He said the alcohol levels in the bloodstream will be determined by Doctors in Hospitals under strict Covid-19 rules

And on concerns of corruption in the ongoing police promotional boards/interviews in some regions, Mutyambai challenged those who have been shortchanged and have evidence to support their claims to provide the details saying he will instruct Internal Affairs Unit to take action.

Mutyambai said adherence to COVID-19 should be a personal responsibility urging Kenyans not to give bribes to police officers under any circumstances. “Under the Covid-19 guidelines, PSVs are supposed to carry 60% of their capacity, Police cannot monitor each vehicle, personal responsibility is key. Officers are supposed to enforce the Covid-19 rules.””

He said a few officers have been trained as translators to assist the physically challenged adding that some are already working at Central Police Station.