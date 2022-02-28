Police impound 13 trucks overloaded with sand in Thika

Thirteen trucks overloaded with sand have been impounded at Sofia area along Thika-Garissa highway.

In an organized operation between Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) and police, the trucks were also found without requisite number plates.

According to Axle Load Enforcement and Highway Unit officer in charge John Gichohi, the operation was enabled by the virtual weighbridges that KENHA has erected at key transport corridors along Thika-Garissa Highway to clamp down on overloaded trucks.

The drivers however managed to escape before the officers got to their vehicles. Some of the truck drivers reportedly attempted to stage unrest to interfere with the operation but were repulsed by police.

Authorities say the Thika-Garissa Highway has been in a dilapidated state courtesy of the heavily loaded trucks. The Government is spending in excess of Ksh 2 billion to fix the road.

The impounded trucks were moved to Kithimani police station.