Police impound over 1000kgs of Suspicious meat in Nanyuki

Police in Nanyuki raided an eatery at Majengo Estate and impounded over 1000kgs of suspicious meat and arrested the owner and a supplier.

The eatery known for cheap meat and a common joint for Mutura is said to have been storing the meat in unhealthy condition.

However residents who camped at the hotel known as Paradise condemned the police act noting that that is their only source of meat which they can afford.

They said that the operator has been there for ages and they have been getting all their delicacies from the meat which is sourced from Ol Pejeta and mainly consists of intestines sold to locals.

Macharia Ndede a local customer noted that as low income residents they cannot afford to buy meat from high end butcheries and they are served locally by the eatery with pieces of meat they can afford going as little as 10 shillings.

Ndede called on the police to stop harassing small businesses adding that the Butchery has been there for decades and no health issue has ever been reported.

The raid was occasioned by the supplier who was offloading the chunks of intestines from his vehicle and police suspected it could have been game meat.

However according to police sources they have ascertained that meat came from a credible source that is Ol Pejeta Slaughter House but the two will be charged for poor storage of the meat that can cause a health hazard.

Residents called on the police to concentrate with major crime instead of going to the extent of arresting people who serve them without complaint.