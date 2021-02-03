Three Machakos county govt vehicles impounded with fake number plates

Police officers have impounded three County Government vehicles with fake number plates in the campaign trail for Maendeleo Chap Chap party Machakos Senatorial candidate Mutua Katuku.

The vehicles mounted with the public address system are now being held at the Machakos Police station.

The Motor vehicle check unit through a tip-off from concerned members of the public trailed the vehicles on their campaign routine and impounded them.

The impounded vehicles had posters of the Mandeleo Chap chap party candidate.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Mitaboni junction along Kathiani – Machakos road. The 6.30 pm operations were led by Peter Limo from the Check Unit, Nairobi headquarters.

According to NTSA search The fake number plates were identified as KBL650E belongs to a Toyota saloon owned by Ana’s Motos Limited while KBE712L is a Faw tipper/Lorry owned by Ndove builders and general contractors Limited and a

KCA958F is a Roller/Grader/Crane Combine harvester owned by Machakos County Government.

Other Senatorial candidates in the by-elections to be held in March 18, 2021 have been raising concerns on lack of level grounds urging IEBC to disqualify Maendeleo chap Chap candidate who has been using Government resources in his daily campaigns.

CCU candidate lilly Nduku who expressed his dissatisfaction wrote a letter to Party officials withdrawing from the Race.

“Good morning my strong supporters. I would like to let you know that I do appreciate 100% the support that you have accorded me. I also want to let you know that the best person does not always win. My opponents have been hand picked and brought about by governments and are fully sponsored and honestly speaking it would be a tall order to continue competing with Aspirants who are using our own resources to campaign I am therefore forced to withdraw my candidature for 2021 and focus on 2022. The 2021 campaigns are untimely and more preparations for 2022 are required . I want to apologised for any inconveniences caused and ask all my supporters to remain calm as we wait for my party CCU to give direction on this matter. Thank you for believing in me. May God bless you all.”

UDA candidate Urbanus Muthama Ngengele in his campaign tours pointed out that the Maendeleo chap Chap party had been using Village, Ward, county and sub county administrators to campaign for their candidate.

The Machakos Senatorial by-election will be held on March 18, 2021 after the seat fell vacant after the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka.