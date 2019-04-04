Police in Baringo probe killings linked to witchcraft

Police in Baringo are investigating an arson incident in which two people were reportedly burnt to death in their house in Tenges Ward, for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The two were accused of bewitching a family and being responsible for the sickness of one of their family members.

The arsonists from Kaseret village, Emom location in Tenges ward, Baringo county are alleged to have consulted a witchdoctor in Nakuru who told them that a neighbor was responsible for the illness of their kin leading to the attack.

The family of the sick neighbor is said to have sought the services of a purported witch doctor in Nakuru to ascertain the cause of illness of their kin.

It is alleged that the witchdoctor told them that a neighbor had bewitched him and was responsible for the predicament the family was going through.

After the briefing the family members and neighbors descended on them burning the two brothers alive.

While confirming the incident Baringo central deputy county commissioner Reuben Ratemo said the perpetrators would be brought to book warning against the continued killing of persons under the disguise of fighting witchcraft.

The bodies of the two are at Kabarnet county referral mortuary.

In the same village a mother is fighting for her life at Baringo county referral hospital after she was hacked by her neighbors, a father and two sons in what was alleged to be a land boundary dispute.

It is reported that the widow was having her evening meal before being attacked.

She was brought to the hospital unconscious with a deep cut on the head, right hand and limp. Medics say she is in a stable condition.