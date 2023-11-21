Police in Bomet impound bhang worth Ksh 1M

Police in Bomet have impounded a consignment of bhang with a street value of over Ksh 1 million after intercepting the drug while on transit on Monday morning.

Addressing the press, Bomet Central Sub-County Police Commander Musa Omari said the consignment was on transit via the Kisii-Bomet-Narok enroute to other parts of the country.

Omari said that the bhang had been neatly arranged in a Toyota Noah vehicle that are ordinarily used in the matatu industry to ferry passengers across the Nairobi-Bomet-Kisii route.

According to police, they had flagged down a beige-coloured Toyota Noah registration KCZ 062S for routine check-up at quarter-past midnight at Sachangwan, within Bomet Central.

“The officers on patrol signaled the driver of the vehicle to stop but he defied the orders and sped off at breakneck speed and upon reaching Sachangwan he diverted from the main road to the left into a marram feeder road area, he quickly pulled away and disappeared into the darkness,” explained the Police boss.

Eight sacks suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 301kgs were recovered from the car which was later towed to Bomet Central Police Station pending further investigations.

The sub-county police commander sent a strong warning to peddlers smuggling bhang from parts of Nyanza to Nairobi that their days are numbered, adding that his officers are vigilant to catch anyone breaking the law.

“Our officers are keen more than ever, that is why you have seen we have intercepted one of the vehicles that tried to get to its designated destination through Bomet. Operations like this are being carried out and we are warning all smugglers to cease from this illegal business before the law catches up with them,” explained Omari.