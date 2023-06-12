Police in Busia impound G4S vehicle transporting bhang worth Ksh1M

Police in Busia are holding two G4S employees who were arrested while transporting bhang valued at Ksh 1 million.

The two were nabbed along the Busia-Nambale road while on their way to Nairobi.

Nambale Sub County Police Commander George Ongosi says their vehicle was flagged down by police officers from Nambale Police Station following intelligence information that the G4S vehicle was transporting the illegal cargo.

According to Ongosi, the bhang had been rolled and sealed in two cartons. The manner in which the bhang had been packaged made it hard for an ordinary person to suspect the boxes contained the drug.

“We received a tip-off at around 11:30 pm on Friday night that there was a motor vehicle registration number KCX 060Y that was en route to Nairobi,” the Sub County police boss said.

“Police officers stopped the vehicle and after conducting a quick search, they found two boxes that the driver and his colleague were using for transporting bhang,” he added.

“The officers arrested the two who were booked and will be arraigned in court on Monday,” he revealed.

He said the police anti-narcotics team visited Nambale police station on Saturday and positively identified the drug.

Ongosi warned members of the public to avoid illegal business saying police were on high alert as they seek to stop the trade in illicit products.

“I want to warn transporters of these drugs that this war will continue and we as police are vigilant,” he said.

“This, to us, looks like a collaboration between members of the public and the G4S personnel and I want to caution that the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone who will engage in this kind of activity,” he said.

Incidents of smuggling have been on the rise Busia in recent days due to its proximity to the border and the porosity of the border paving way for such illegal businesses.

A similar arrest happened nine years ago when police arrested a middle-aged man at Muluanda in the present-day Samia Sub County after being found transporting bhang worth 1.2 million shillings.