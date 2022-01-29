Police in Busia launch manhunt for gang that stole Ksh 2.14m

Detectives based in Busia’s Butula sub-county are in pursuit of a gang that was captured on CCTV breaking into a car at Western Ambiance Hotel in Bumula, stealing Ksh 2.14 million.

In the 3pm incident yesterday, the 47-yr-old victim had withdrawn the hefty sum of cash from a bank located in Busia town, stashed it in a bag which he placed in the trunk of his Toyota Premio before starting a journey towards Kisumu.

He made a brief stop at Western Ambiance Hotel to calm hunger pangs, after which he continued with his journey. Shortly after take-off, he was taken aback after realizing a second bag that was in the rear seat of his car containing his clothes and a further Ksh144,000 was missing.

He pulled over to check the cash in the trunk, only to find the bag wasn’t there.

He returned to the hotel and enquired for CCTV footage which revealed occupants of an unestablished car make registration number KCM 948U use a key to gain ingress into his car.

Investigations are ongoing to pursue the perpetrators, even as detectives probe the reason behind carrying the huge amount for the long distance, which could have as well been transacted through other means or withdrawn at the Kisumu city branches.

Meanwhile Two suspected gangsters are admitted in a Nairobi Hospital nursing serious gun wounds after detectives foiled their robbery attempt.

The two robbery suspects who were snatching mobile phones from motorists at the Allsopps interchange last evening, met Chief Inspector Elizabeth Lumumba in her element after snatching a mobile phone from her driver Corporal Hassan Mbwana.

The suspects were taking advantage of the traffic build up at the interchange during rush hours.

The commotion attracted the attention of other motorists who cornered the robbers and lynched them before officers from the Ruaraka police station came to their rescue.

According to the DCI, the two thugs are currently receiving treatment at a city hospital, as Starehe based detectives wait for their discharge to slap them with appropriate charges, in strict conformity to the law.