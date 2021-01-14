Police in Embu investigating man who killed his wife and hanged her body

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives based in Embu are investigating a suspected murder case where a man is believed to have killed his 34-year-old wife on Tuesday night, before faking suicide at a nearby mango tree.

According to DCI, the body which was loosely tied and inclined to the tree at a sitting position was found about 500 metres from the deceased’s house.

Preliminary investigation by the detectives established that the deceased had had supper with her husband (the suspect) around 9pm on Tuesday night, moments before he turned against her with blows and kicks.

On Wednesday morning, the suspect identified as Martin Mugendi is said to have taken their young daughter to a neighbour’s house before going to his usual place of work.

Search for the deceased by her neighbours commenced when by afternoon she had not been spotted anywhere within the neighborhood, with the husband saying nothing about her whereabouts.

As the body awaits autopsy at a local morgue, the suspect remains in custody with detectives probing into the suspected murder.