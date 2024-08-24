Police in Garissa impound contraband goods, arrest three suspects

Police in Garissa have impounded three Toyota probox vehicles and arrested three suspects carrying assorted contraband goods along the Modogashe – Garissa road suspected to have come from the neighbouring Somalia.

The contraband goods include 230 canes of powder 150 – 2.5kg canes of powdered milk, at least 5000 – 50 gram of sachets of powdered milk, 2 bags of sugars, 100 tins of honey, 450 pieces of kikoi lesos, 116 pairs of women shoes among other things.

According to Garissa Township Sub county police commander Samuel Boit, police got wind of the suspects from members of the public before mounting a round block along the road and later arrested the suspects.

Speaking to the Press at the Garissa police station where the suspects are being held, Boit said that a multi – agency team has been formed to investigate the matter and approximate the value of the goods before charging the suspects.

“We appreciate the members of the public who gave us the intelligence information and to ask them to continue sharing such information with our security agencies because we will treat it with the confidentiality it requires to protect them for us to be able to detect and prevent these contraband goods from entering our country,’ Boit said.

“We want to warn all those who are participating in this business that their days are numbered and that we are closing on them,” he warned.

The OCPD urged businessmen who want to import goods from the neighbouring countries to always declare them and pay government revenue to the Kenya Revenue Authority to be able to legally bring their products into the country.