Police in Juja arrest 3 suspected criminals in crackdown on crime

Written By: KBC Reporter
8

Police in Juja have arrested three suspects believed to be members of a gang that has reigned terror on residents of Witeithie and its environs.

Juja Sub-County Police Chief, Dorothy Migarusha said the three were arrested by police officers from Witeithie Police Station led by Chief Inspector Dekow Aden.

Migarusha said that last week the suspects allegedly beat up a person causing him serious injuries before robbing him a mobile phone and some cash.

The suspects are said to be behind a series of robberies, burglaries, muggings and theft in Witeithie that have made the area a security concern.

She said the three will be arraigned in court on Tuesday but are meanwhile helping the police to trace their accomplices.

The group is said to operate without fear and has on three occasions threatened the life of Thika region veteran journalist James Wakahiu who reported the matter at Juja Police Station.

