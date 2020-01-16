Police in Juja seize expired sanitary pads

Police officers in Juja, Kiambu County Thursday seized expired sanitary pads issued by the government and branded GOK at a residential house under construction.

The pads issued by the Ministry of Education are valued at 300,000 shillings and are believed to have been looted from different counties among them Mombasa, Kilifi, Murang’a and Kiambu since 2018 with an aim of repackaging them for sale.

Acting on a tip off by residents who had learned that the expired products were being repackaged for sale, police arrested Stephen Muchoki, the owner of the premises.

Juja Sub-County Police Commander Dorothy Migarusha said they arrested the businessman Muchoki in Thika town, saying he was under interrogation.

Witeithie area residents had raised concern over the increased cases of female urinary infections in the area, attributing it to the use of expired sanitary towels.

Since 2011, the government has been setting aside funds for the purchase and distribution of sanitary pads to school girls from poor backgrounds in an effort to keep the girl child in school even during her monthly periods.