Police in Kericho hunt down teen suspected of killing his father

Written By: Claire Wanja

Detectives from Londiani in Kericho County are looking for a teenager suspected to have killed his father in cold blood on Sunday, after an argument over lost chicken turned tragic.

According to the DCI, the 18 year old had confronted his 50-year-old father Wilson Kipsoi, over the whereabouts of six of his chicken, which he suspected his father had sold.

“Angered by the confrontation, Kipsoi threatened to shoot his son with arrows, forcing the form four student at Kapcheplanga day Secondary school, to flee and  seek refuge at a neighbour’s house.” Said the DCI

The following day, the suspect went back home armed with a club, vowing to stop at nothing until his father produced his chicken. He descended on him and assaulted him repeatedly using the crude weapon, while demanding compensation for his missing chicken.

Immediately after the incident, the suspect went into hiding leaving his father unconscious. He was rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The suspect is still at large and detectives are hunting him down.

Claire Wanja

