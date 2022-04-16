Police in Kibwezi impound bhang worth over Kshs 1.2M

Police in Mtito Andei in Kibwezi Sub-county have impounded bhang valued at over 1.27 million shillings that was being transported to Mombasa.

The Friday 7.30a.m incident occurred when police manning a mobile road check along Nairobi-Mombasa flagged down two motor vehicles being driven dangerously but drivers refused to stop.

Consequently, they gave Chase and on reaching at Kaanga area 6 kms away a Probox Reg. No. KDC 105C was involved in an accident with a Truck Reg. No. KCY 063W- ZF 2641 Mercedes Benz when the driver tried to overtake dangerously from the right side of the road and hit the rear tyres of the truck.

The driver stopped and fled from the scene of the accident.

On checking the vehicle, police found thousands of bhang sticks stuffed in sacks.

Further, the police gave chase and found the second vehicle Reg. No. KCX 521X make Probox abandoned 2 kilometers inside Tsavo East National Park also was stuffed with thousands of cannabis sativa parked in sacks.

“This is the second successful operation on drugs trafficking along Nairobi-Mombasa highway. Massive haul of cannabis sativa intercepted in two Probox vehicles heading towards Mombasa. There was 4600 sticks stuffed in sacks in the car valued at sh 460,000 and the other vehicle had 940 sticks in 10 sacks weighing 24 kgs each valued at sh 814,000,” said Makueni County Police Commander while confirming the incident to KNA on Friday.

He also revealed that the second vehicle was found after they called for assistance from Kenya Wildlife Service chopper within the Tsavo East National Park while adding that a suspect Caan Yaah (27) was arrested and will be arraigned in court next Tuesday on the 19th April.

The county boss also said the motor vehicle registration numbers will be verified by NTSA on Tuesday to ascertain if they are genuine besides knowing the owners of the vehicles.

It should be observed that on 5th April 2022 another vehicle was impounded with bhang valued at sh 1 million. However the driver was never arrested during the incident.