Police in Mandera seize uncustomed sugar

Police in Mandera have confiscated 190 bags of uncustomed sugar.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the officers from Mandera police station swiftly responded to reports of a lorry loaded with uncustomed goods in the Siftu area along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The lorry, bearing registration number KBZ 248A Nissan Diesel UD, was promptly intercepted.

Upon inspection, it was confirmed it was transporting 190 bags, each weighing 25 kg, of uncustomed sugar.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the vehicle was then escorted to Mandera Police Station, where it is currently detained pending further inspection by KRA customs officers.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains steadfast in its mission to combat the infiltration of uncustomed goods into the market and appreciates the public’s continued support in sharing valuable information” DCI said on X.