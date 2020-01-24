Police in Maralal arrest man suspected of killing youth

Police in Maralal, Samburu County have arrested a 55 years old man believed to have killed a young man after they disagreed over 200 shillings.

Confirming the incident Samburu Central Sub County Police Commander Alex Rotich said the suspect stabbed the deceased young man in the chest after they disagreed over 200 shillings which was a change after buying meat.

“Our investigations have revealed that a 55-year-old man stabbed the deceased young man on the chest killing him over a change that had not been returned to him,” he said.

Residents of Sirata village in Samburu Central Sub County were in rude shock after a 55 years old man killed a young man after a scuffle ensued between them after buying meat.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rotich however warned locals against taking actions into their hand but instead urged them to report to the police for action.

“People should not taint the culture of Samburu people where men walk with knives. People walked with knives in the past but never killed each other, if there is a problem it should be reported to police station and we will act immediately,” he said.

Susan Lenamiria, a relative to the deceased is now calling on the government to ensure that justice is attained and the killer brought to book.

Mpeketoni

Separately, a family in Mpeketoni Lamu County is mourning the death of their 20-year-old son, who is a student at Technical University of Mombasa.

Timothy Mwirigi, a First Year Civil Engineering student was found dead on the shores of Indian Ocean in Nyali.

Mwirigi is said to have left his hostel on Saturday and never returned. When Mwirigi failed to show up the following day, his friends mounted a search and the reported his disappearance to the university’s security department.

After four days of searching for Mwirigi, his decomposing body was found lying at Mkomani Beach in Nyali.

Alex Mugendi, the diceased father says his first born child who was a First Year Civil Engineering student was very hard working regretting his untimely death .