Police in Migori County recover stolen household goods

Police in Migori town have recovered alleged stolen assorted items after a raid at Pandpier slums in the outskirts of Migori town.

According to Suna West sub county police commander Elizabeth Wakuloba, officers working on a tip off from members of the public raided a rented house in the slum and recovered the stolen items as the occupants managed to escape the police dragnets.

She said that the police managed to recover stolen clothes, window curtains, television sets, laptops, radios, utensils and other electronic goods.

She added that they suspect the recovered items were allegedly stolen in different places and estates in Migori County.

Eliakim Boaz a resident of Oruba estate said that his brother lost all his household items after it was broken into when he was at work.

He wants the police in Migori town and other places to beef up security in all the estates around Migori town in order to make sure that the residents are well secured and safe to conduct their businesses.

Vivian Odoyo a business lady in Migori town who recovered some of her stolen items at Oruba police station said that the slums are hubs of criminals and the youths in the slums pounce on businesses at night and conduct their evil actions to the business community in Migori town.

She wants police officers in Migori to conduct several daytime raids in the slums so that they could be able to arrest and get the criminals who are causing terror and harm to innocent Migori residents.

Migori town and Migori county at large has witnessed a wave of crime that has resulted in night watchmen being badly hurt and others even killed in cold blood

The residents living in estates near Migori town are now living in fear as the criminals reign terror on innocent residents.