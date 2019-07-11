Police in Migori destroy bhang worth Ksh17m

Police in Migori have destroyed bhang worth 17 million shillings. Migori county commissioner Joseph Nthenge led the exercise as authorities intensify surveillance against sale and distribution of the illegal substance in the region.

1.7 tons of bhang seized by police in Migori county were finally put to flames. The region’s security apparatus led by the county police boss noted that the destruction of the illegal substance is part of an ongoing crackdown to clear the area of illicit trade.

Nthenge noted that the destruction is particularly important in stopping entry of the illicit substances from the neighboring countries.

Migori county has in the recent past been at the center of illegal substances intercepted by the police at the borders.

The county has been in the spotlight for interception of bhang worth millions which finds its way through the boarder with Tanzania which security agencies say targets the youth.

They cautioned the youths to desist from being either swayed to use the drugs or help in the transportation of the illegal.

Samburu county

Meanwhile, police officers in Samburu County have pledged to end corruption within the National Police Service.

Speaking outside the Maralal police station after the merger of the Administration and Regular police units into one, Samburu County Police Commander Karanja Muiruri said the issue of corruption had been discussed adding that officers had agreed to end it.

Muiruri further assured the public that the National Police Service team has completely changed.

The Commander appealed to members of the public to play a role in fighting corruption within the service by reporting police officers who would demand bribes from them.

Muiruri said foot police patrols will be intensified across the county to beef up security and weed out crime.

