Police in Murang’a County disable bomb remnant of the World Wars

ByBeth Nyaga
Tags

Police are advising the public to be vigilant and cautious whenever they come across suspicious incendiaries resembling bombs and report to the nearest police station or any local administration offices.

This is after a family in Kigumo, Murang’a County reported to police in the area that they had found a suspicious object within their compound.

A team of officers from Muranga County then responded promptly and secured the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene where the suspected object was sighted, the officers cordoned the area and enlisted the assistance of the bomb disposal unit.

The bomb is believed to be a remnant of the World Wars.

  

Latest posts

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi to defend seat after Gumo drops bid

Beth Nyaga

Wanjigi: I rescued Uhuru, Ruto from prosecution at the ICC

Beth Nyaga

Nairobi Expressway to open on May 14 on trial basis

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More