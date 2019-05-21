Police in Nakuru seize bhang worth an estimated Ksh 3.6 billion

Police in Nakuru County last evening intercepted a fuel tanker that was ferrying bhang worth an estimated 3.6 million shillings.

Confirming the incident Nakuru Police County Commander Stephen Matu said the officers who were acting on a tip-off seized the consignment that was being transported from Wajir County to an unknown destination.

The Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations nabbed the bhang at Mwariki, along the Nakuru – Nairobi highway as it was being transported disguised as petroleum.

Matu said the Special Crime Prevention Unit officers have tracked down the suspect with the support of a mobile service provider.

The suspect is being held at the Central Police Station in Nakuru County as investigations continue.

It is the first time for such a huge consignment of narcotics to be seized in the region.

The incident comes a few days after another consignment of narcotics was seized in Kasarani, Nairobi County.