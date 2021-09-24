Police in Nyamira discover decomposing body of middle-aged man

Police officers in Nyamira are investigating an incident where a body of a middle-aged man was discovered decomposing in his house within Nyamira Town, Nyamira County.

Nyamira Township location chief, Philip Nyamoko confirmed the incident to KNA saying the deceased identified as Geoffrey Shaban was discovered on Wednesday by a neighbour who was attracted by a persistent foul smell emanating from the compound.

“The neighbour alerted fellow neighbours about the persistent foul smell and they decided to check what was causing the smell from a compound where the deceased stays alone and were shocked to find his decomposing body when they opened the door to his house,” the chief said.

“They immediately called the clan elder who after reaching the scene of the incident called me and I also called the police who came to the scene of the incident,” Chief Nyamoko said.

“The body of the deceased was found lying on the floor of his bedroom with blood stains strewn all over the room and had numerous knife stabs on his body. His wife left him after endless domestic feuds,” he said.

Neighbours described Shaban as a rough man and on the last day he was seen, he had removed steel windows from his mother’s new house and sold them as the mother is away from home.

The body was taken to Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy to unravel the cause of his mysterious death.