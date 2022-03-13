Police in pursuit of suspect who stole PCEA Church equipment

Police are holding 3 suspects who were found in possession of equipment stolen from the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Zimmerman Parish.

According to the DCI, the three Joshua Mulei, Douglas Karanja and Stephen Thuo, trade in stolen electronic equipment, and were unmasked technologically through forensics and two cameras worth close to Ksh 1 Million and their accessories found in their possession.

The three are in custody at Muthaiga police station as detectives intensify a manhunt for the main suspect David Simiyu.

The two cameras disappeared as the faithful were deep in prayers and it was not until the service was over that the church orderlies noticed the they were missing.

The Church leadership notified detectives through the FichuakwaDCI hotline and sleuths from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, immediately took up the matter.

DCI says investigations established that a recent convert who had received salvation in the Church was the theft mastermind.

The suspect David Wanyonyi Simiyu, from Trans-Nzoia county took off with the two cameras and sold them to unscrupulous dealers, at Nairobi’s Imenti business hub.

Forensic analysis and surveillance conducted via the DCI mobile laboratory in the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business district, led detectives to the suspects who bought the equipment.