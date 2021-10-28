Police in pursuit of woman who subjected seven to FGM

Police in Kacheliba in West Pokot County have launched a manhunt for a female circumciser, who allegedly cut five women and two girls at Emboasis location last week.

Kacheliba Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Tom Nyang’au, said the suspect is said to have fled to neighboring Uganda after she got wind that she was being pursued by police.

“Officers have combed her home for two nights to no avail. Between 11th and 16th October about five women and two girls underwent Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). We managed to arrest the husbands of the two women and the mother of the two girls,” he said.

Nyang’au added that officers are also pitching camp in the area, searching for the accomplices who aided in cutting the school-going children and the five married women.

He said there are three women who normally conduct FGM in the same location and two of them are in police custody.

OCS added that the FGM victims left their matrimonial homes but upon search at their parents’ they could not be found.

“Two of the victims are school-going girls who have disappeared and police officers are holding two men and one of the mothers to the girls. The husbands of two of the women are also being held for interrogation,” said the OCPD.

Emboasis Location Chief, Paul Achia, said the suspected circumciser remains at large and she might have crossed over the border to Uganda.

“The two girls are class five pupils who are under 18 years. The five women are married women and have kids,” stated Achia.

He said the women might have been subjected to FGM due to stigmatization from a particular denomination that supports FGM.

The Chief condemned the incident saying they are after the church members who have continued to force their members to undergo FGM.

“The church supports FGM and also discourages children from going to school, one of the women was forced to undergo FGM after her sister stigmatized her,” hinted the Chief.