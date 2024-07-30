Police in Thika raid shop, recover over 80 stolen phones

Police in Thika, Kiambu County have seized over 80 suspected stolen mobile phones, gas cylinders, welding machines and other assorted items in a shop at the sprawling Kiganjo village.

Thika West Sub-County police commander Lawrence Muchangi revealed that the officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public raided the shop that is alleged to have been stocking stolen items.

The operation led to the recovery of 37 smart and 47 feature phones alongside other items suspected to have been stolen from the public.

During the crackdown, a female suspect found at the shop was arrested and is helping with investigations into a complex web of tech-savvy individuals who have been causing residents sleepless nights through muggings and robberies.

According to Muchangi, theft of electronic gadgets in the busy town has been on the rise with criminals now targeting unsuspected phone users found taking selfies, those speaking on the phone along walkways and those operating their gadgets in dark areas.

Muchangi called on victims to come out and identify their phones among the impounded ones saying that detectives are committed to end the crime that has left many counting huge losses.

Following the rise in the theft of phones within the town that has been taunted to be a city, Muchangi vowed to flush out the criminals from their hideouts.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and be wary of purchasing second-hand phones and other electronics saying they risk landing them on the wrong side of the law.

So far, one victim, a student at Thika Technical Training Institute, has positively identified his phone which was recently stolen as he, alongside his friends, were taking a selfie within the town.

The victim identified as Amos Okulu narrated that his friends encountered a similar experience before they were attacked and injured using a panga.