Police arrest notorious highway robber in Turkana

Police in Turkana have arrested a notorious highway robber linked to banditry attacks and highway robberies in Lorogon area, Turkana County.

Gedion Emojong is also suspected to be the mastermind behind the theft of camels earlier this month in Kalemorok within Logoron area in Turkana East Sub-County.

“Earlier today a team of multi-agency security personnel from ‘Operation Komesha Uhalifu North Rift’ acting on a tip off, nabbed a notorious highway robber accused of a spate of criminal activities linked to banditry attacks and highway robberies in lorogon area, Turkana County.” said NPS in a statement Friday.

Police urged members of the public to continue cooperating with security officers in restoring law and order in the North Rift.

“The National Police Service, thanks members of the public for the continuous cooperation and collaboration in our joint efforts of ending crimes, and nabbing criminals,” NPS said

The suspect is currently being held in Kanuk Police Station awaiting necessary police action.