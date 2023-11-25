Home NEWS County News Police in Umoja intercept stolen mobile phones

Police in Umoja intercept stolen mobile phones

Margaret Kalekye
A man has been arrested in Nairobi’s Eastlands area after police intercepted a consignment of stolen mobile phones.

The officers from Kayole police station in the early wee hours of Saturday recovered 354 phones being transported in a Toyota Premio in Umoja.

The suspect identified as Dennis Kioko Mutua is currently held at Kayole Police Station awaiting arraignment in court.

“On  25/11/2023 at around 0210hrs, NPS Officers from Kayole Police Station recovered 354 mobile phones from a vehicle REG. NO KAZ 505F Toyota Premio in Umoja, and arrested one suspect  DENNIS KIOKO MUTUA currently held at Kayole Police Station awaiting arraignment in Court” the NPS said in a statement on X.

 

 

 

