Police intensify crackdown amid soaring coronavirus cases

Police have heightened enforcement of COVID-19 regulations, following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, 97 bars found operating past 9pm were closed in various parts of the country this weekend.

Mutyambai said 840 people were arrested and 55 public service vehicles detained during the operation.

The crackdown has been extended to counties. On Saturday, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho led a raid at popular joints flouting Covid protocols.

People arrested were flouting various public regulations which include curfew hours, face masks among others.

He warned that PSV operators found breaking the rules will have their sacco license revoked.

The renewed operations are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, which had claimed more than 1,000 people by Saturday.

He said police will also work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to come up with a way to punish private motorists disobeying the rules.

Kenyans have been urged to observe Covid-19 containment protocols for their safety in view of the upsurge of the pandemic countrywide which is now claiming many lives.

Kenya caseload stands at 61,769 while the death toll is at 1,103.

