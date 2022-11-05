Police intensify manhunt for bandits who killed 2 in Isiolo

Police in Isiolo have intensified the search for bandits who shot dead two people who were ferrying livestock feeds using a motorbike along the Merti–Dogogicha road on Thursday evening.

According to Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, the criminals who are believed to be from the neighboring County of Marsabit laid ambush on the two, shot them dead, and fled off without stealing anything.

Omoding revealed that one of the victims tried to escape while bleeding for about 200 meters, but the attackers went after him and shot him again to ensure he was also dead.

The administrator noted that crime rates in the area were on the rise in recent months, hence members of the County Security team had decided to use technology to help deal with the vice, with the use of drones to patrol the area, monitoring activities along the now volatile borders to enable timely response by security officers to tame the armed bandits and restore calm in the affected area.

Omoding said that the security officers will not relent till they identify and nab the criminals.

He appealed to members of the public who could be in possession of crucial information regarding the attackers to volunteer the information to security agents so that appropriate action can be taken immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...