Police intensify patrol along Narok-Mau-Nakuru route

Police have intensified surveillance along the Narok- Mau- Nakuru road after it emerged that a number of vehicles were using alternative routes to ferry people from Narok to Nakuru County illegally.

Narok North Sub County Police commander Frederic Siundu said some public transport vehicles were passing through private lands to get into Nakuru County.

“We have been informed that some matatus are still operating to Nakuru despite the county being one of the five counties that were locked down due to the surging Covid-19 cases. I want to inform the members of the public that we will intensify our operations,” he said.

The police boss warned that vehicles that will be impounded in the exercise will be banned from operating in the said route and drivers prosecuted.

He reiterated that only the vehicles with permission from the regional commissioner’s office and those in the gazetted category would be allowed to operate.

Siundu reminded members of the public that the disease was still prevalent and killing people around the globe hence the need to always adhere to the measures set by the government to contain it.

“Those with vital things to do in the locked counties should visit our offices so that they can get permission to travel. They should also be ready to hire a taxi to travel in, as no matatu will be allowed to operate within locked counties,” he continued.

He lauded members of the public for keeping vigilant and reporting to the police people who break regulations set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

