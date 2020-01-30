Police intercept bus ferrying contraband along Garissa-Thika road

A multi-agency team fighting illicit trade on a routine road block along Garissa-Thika Highway has intercepted a bus ferrying contraband consumer goods.

Police say preliminary inspection of the vehicle revealed that the under-floor of the passenger compartment had been illegally modified and fitted with secret storage bins.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i received the briefing on the incident as well as other cases in the past.

A multiagency team charged with combating illicit trade and contraband goods was established by President Uhuru Kenyatta in May, 2018.

Since then, the team has nabbed goods worth billions of shillings among them consumer goods, electronics and high-end vehicles.

The goods have mainly been intercepted at ports of entry, go-downs and on highways. The latest case is interception of contraband goods by the multi-agency team on a routine road block along Garissa-Thika Highway, at Ngutani.

The team intercepted a bus en-route to Nairobi from Daadab ferrying contraband goods.

Inside were 49 cartons of contraband chewing gum, four cartons of stimulants, five boxes containing pain relieving tablets and 365 tins of milk powder each weighing 2.5 kilogram.

The team pledged to intensify the checks in efforts to rid Kenya of illicit goods.