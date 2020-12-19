Police investigate break in at Magarini MP’s apartment

Police are investigating a break-in at Magarini Member of Parliament Michael Kingi’s house.

The unknown number of robbers are reported to have made away with household goods and other personal valuables in the Serena area of Malindi town.

The robbers are reported to have gained entry into the house at 11 am Friday after forcefully breaking the door.

The MP and his family were not the residence at the time of the robbery.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, the MP said that he was notified of the incident as he was about to fly out of Malindi.

”I got a phone call from the wife of my landlord in Malindi at my rental house at around 12:30 pm. She informed me that there was a tenant who had called and informed him a door had been broken and some things removed,” he said.

The MP said the apartment complex has three tenants and he has stayed there for many years even before being elected as MP.

He also said the motive of the robbery was yet to be established and investigations were underway.