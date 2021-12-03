Police are investigating an incident where a body of a 24-year-old man was found lying at Siyiapei Dispensary in Narok East Sub County.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the man identified as Denis Kipngetich was employed as a herder in the area but had failed to return home on one fateful night.

His body was discovered lying outside the dispensary with deep head injuries, and later it was established that the watchman employed to guard the dispensary had left the facility at 4 am.

“The death of the young man is mysterious as he had deep head cuts. However, we have launched investigations to ascertain what transpired before he died,” said the police boss.

The body was moved to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem.

Police have called on anyone with more information that could help in the investigations to volunteer it to any police station so the boy’s family could get justice.

Following the incident, the police boss called on the residents to be vigilant when walking at night as many murder incidents occurred at night.

Mutoro called on people who disagree with their peers to use alternative methods to resolve their differences instead of killing as it was against the law.

“I encourage residents who are stressed up to seek guidance and counselling from their trusted religious leaders or visit relatives whom they believe in for counselling instead of opting for the murder,” he said.

The incident comes a few days after a 40-year-old man killed his peer in a drinking den at Sakutiek trading centre after they differed over the sale of beer.