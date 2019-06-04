Police investigating cause of fire at Malik Heights in Nairobi

Police are investigating the cause of Monday night inferno at Malik Heights building along Ngong Road, Nairobi, that destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

The nine storey building, which hosts a car bazaar, restaurant, offices and a laboratory, was gutted down at about 8pm.

Explosions could be heard from inside the building during the rescue operation to salvage vehicles parked in the basement.

Nairobi Police Commander, Philip Ndolo said the fire could have begun on the ground floor adding that no casualties were reported.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Elsewhere, detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Tuesday morning raided the houses of Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo.

Oloo’s Milimani house and another house in Mamboleo in Kisumu town were raided before the commission headed to the County assembly.

The raids are part of investigations into the loss of millions of shillings used for the construction of Kisumu Lake Basin Development Authority mall.

Oloo was the chairman of the authority before running for the Kisumu central seat and lost. He was later elected the Speaker of Kisumu County Assembly.

The head of EACC Western Region, Ignatius Wekesa confirmed the raids.

He added that other raids were being conducted in other suspects’ houses across the country.