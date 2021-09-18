Police investigating murder of Chinese national in Athi River

Police are investigating an incident where a Chinese national was murdered and two others critically injured after thugs raided their residence in Athi River Friday morning.

The trio included two men and one woman according to Machakos Criminal Investigations officer (CCIO) Charles Mutua.

The deceased Jia Yuan whose age was not immediately established succumbed to deep cut from the mouth to the back of the head at Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River where the trio had been rushed.

Jia Yuwei aged 47, female had a deep cut on the head and swollen right chick while Jia Zheng Ming aged 37 had several deep cuts on the head according to a police source, both were admitted to Shalom Community Hospital.

Mutua said the incident happened at a go down in Greyland estate at between 2.00 am – 3. 00 am.

Accompanied by Athi River deputy county commissioner Charles Wambugu and area sub county police commander Anderson Njagi, Mutua addressed reporters at the scene on Friday evening.

He added, “In that warehouse, there were three Chinese nationals who reside there. The thugs were able to gain entry by breaking glasses. Upon entry there were some scuffle that led to serious injuries to the three Chinese nationals. Immediately police were informed in good time, they rushed to the scene and found that the thugs had already escaped but the injured Chinese were still at there.”

Mutua said no suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident by press time.

He said police took the three to Shalom Community Hospital but unfortunately one died to the injuries while two others were admitted in stable condition.

Mutua said investigations had been launched and special teams of homicide and cyber crime unit units were on the ground.