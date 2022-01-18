Police investigating murder of woman found in suitcase in Ruiru

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kiambu County are investigating the gruesome murder of a woman believed to be in her twenties.

In a police report, Police at Mugutha Police Station are said to have been called by members of the public who had spotted what looked like a human body in a suitcase.

The body had been dumped on the perimeter fence of the Recce Company Camp at Toll Area in Juja Sub-County.

Police visited the area and recovered the body which had no identification and had been packed in a polythene bag and stuffed in a black suitcase.

The body had a knife wound to the left side of the chest with both hands tied to the back with a manila rope as well as the feet which were tied together with a rope, another rope had been tied around the neck.

The body had writings on the chest, on both palms and both thighs that read “Bwana ya mtu ni sumu.”

The crime scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigators from Thika while the body has been removed to City Mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.